Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

