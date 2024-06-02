Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,360 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

