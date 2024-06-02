Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

