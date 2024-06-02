Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $293.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $348.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.62.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,145 shares of company stock worth $21,431,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

