Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $388.89 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.84.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.