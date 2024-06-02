Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.85.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

