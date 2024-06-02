Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 374 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 13.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after buying an additional 125,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VeriSign by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,073,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $207,161,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in VeriSign by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,069,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN opened at $174.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $227.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

