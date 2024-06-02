Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.83. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 924,179 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on TUP
Tupperware Brands Trading Up 4.2 %
Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 96.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,845,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 515,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tupperware Brands
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.