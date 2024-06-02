UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,494 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of UDR worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,377 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Increases Dividend

NYSE UDR opened at $38.62 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

