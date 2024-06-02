Universal Health Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $15.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $189.80 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.