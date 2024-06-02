Universal Health Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Universal Health Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $15.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $189.80 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Health Services
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.