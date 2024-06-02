Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.