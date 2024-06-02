Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$5.65. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 417,239 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLE. Cormark raised their price objective on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.10. The firm has a market cap of C$580.50 million, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of C$201.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$466,450.00. In other news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,264,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,886. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

