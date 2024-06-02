Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.24

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.24 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 75.92 ($0.97). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 75.62 ($0.97), with a volume of 390,856,202 shares trading hands.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.1 %

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of £20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,890.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,199,233.72). In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,199,233.72). Also, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 823,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($725,689.66). 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.