Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.