Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Holdings Raised by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 102,250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Westlake by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Westlake by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Westlake by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $50,961,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Up 0.7 %

WLK stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Westlake

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.