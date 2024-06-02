WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $58,494.31 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00121724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

