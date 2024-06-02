WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.57. 6,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 16,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 118.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

