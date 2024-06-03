1,187 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $292.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $298.29.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
