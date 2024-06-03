1,677 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allstate by 49.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $167.52 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.