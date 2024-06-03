2,431 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after buying an additional 98,662 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $141,350,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $53.20 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $969.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,287 shares of company stock worth $1,356,198 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

