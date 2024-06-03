32,947 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,387,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNM opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.