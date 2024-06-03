3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMM opened at $100.28 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

