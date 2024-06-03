8,342 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
SCHK stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $51.47.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile
The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
