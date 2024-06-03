Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,336 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,267,000 after buying an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $73,882,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 94.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 931,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,078,000 after buying an additional 452,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

