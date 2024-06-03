Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 538,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,157,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

