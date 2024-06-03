Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 796.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,149 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after buying an additional 624,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after buying an additional 620,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

