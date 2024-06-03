Advisory Services Network LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE KSS opened at $22.39 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.