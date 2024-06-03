Advisory Services Network LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.13% of Utah Medical Products worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 31,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UTMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Utah Medical Products Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.14.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.
Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
