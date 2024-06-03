Advisory Services Network LLC Has $421,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 177,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

EWC opened at $38.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

