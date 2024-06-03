Advisory Services Network LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 95,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 136,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

