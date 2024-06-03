Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

