Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

