Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $111.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.78. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

