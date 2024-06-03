Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,391 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.32, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.06.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

