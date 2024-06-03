Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 241,163 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.