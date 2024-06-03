Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Vertiv worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VRT opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,219,333 shares of company stock valued at $404,717,953. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

