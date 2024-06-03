Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.03 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.22% of Acuity Brands worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 104.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,183,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $259.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $272.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.25.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

