Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.46 Million Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,589 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NYSE WFG opened at $80.01 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

