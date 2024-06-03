Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,997 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 906,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,143,000 after purchasing an additional 429,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,439,000 after purchasing an additional 417,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

