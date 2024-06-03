Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.40% of Itron worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Itron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Itron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,671 shares of company stock worth $1,611,457 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Itron Stock Down 0.6 %

ITRI stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

