Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $125.72 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

