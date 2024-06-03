Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,153 shares of company stock valued at $31,072,079 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

