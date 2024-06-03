Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 11,990 Shares

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 11,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $10,671.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,336,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $49,739.10.

Alset Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Alset stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Alset Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

