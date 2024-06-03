Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yelp Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YELP. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. Yelp has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 384,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2,219.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,518. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

