Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.07

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 8295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 178.15 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,689. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after acquiring an additional 917,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,288,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

