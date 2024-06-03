Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,352,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $219,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 795.0% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $217.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.59. The stock has a market cap of $180.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

