argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 436,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 92,433 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in argenx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $371.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.67. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.68.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

