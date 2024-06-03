ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.95 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
