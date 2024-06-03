ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.95 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.