Atb Cap Markets Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.79.

Surge Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE SGY opened at C$7.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.77. The stock has a market cap of C$733.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.95 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surge Energy

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$99,869.70. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.