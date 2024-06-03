Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367,616 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $280,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $4,662,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $156.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.98 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $154.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,502,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $78,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,502,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,367 shares of company stock valued at $55,513,930 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

